'I've been f*cking fun!' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola jokes he should have Wembley STAND named after him

Guardiola firmly dismissed any suggestions that the upcoming final would be tinged with sadness over a potential departure, highlighting his remaining contract and long-standing history at the venue.

He added: “No way [will it be my last time at Wembley]. No way. I have a one year [left on my] contract. I’m so disappointed that they don’t make a stand for Pep [at Wembley], the number of times I’ve been there – at least a lounge or a box. Maybe I go 24 more times.

"It’s been a special place, with Barcelona in 1992 and after against Manchester United with Barcelona for the second time and many times since I am here with semi-finals and finals. It’s really good to go to Wembley again. Top.”