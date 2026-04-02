Pep Guardiola could take a very surprising next step following his departure from Man City

Recently, there have been persistent rumours that Guardiola might leave Manchester City early, despite the Spaniard still being under contract until 2027.

However, a move in the summer seems rather unlikely, whilst the search in Italy for a successor to Gattuso is, according to Fabrizio Romano, already in full swing.

Massimiliano Allegri is seen as the Italian Football Federation’s favourite candidate, but his appointment also seems rather unrealistic, as the AC Milan manager is unlikely to receive permission from his employer, with whom he is under contract until 2027.