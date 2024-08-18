Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Pep Guardiola contract deadline? When Man City want decision made by – with six-time Premier League title winner into final year of current deal

Manchester CityPep GuardiolaPremier League

Manchester City have reportedly set a deadline for Pep Guardiola to make a decision about his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man City set Christmas deadline for Pep
  • Manager's current contract expires next summer
  • Club want to sign a suitable replacement if Pep decides to leave
Article continues below