Pep Guardiola contract deadline? When Man City want decision made by – with six-time Premier League title winner into final year of current deal

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeePep Guardiola contract deadline? When Man City want decision made by – with six-time Premier League title winner into final year of current dealManchester CityPep GuardiolaPremier LeagueManchester City have reportedly set a deadline for Pep Guardiola to make a decision about his future at the Etihad Stadium.Man City set Christmas deadline for PepManager's current contract expires next summerClub want to sign a suitable replacement if Pep decides to leave