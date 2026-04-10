Pep Guardiola reveals 'the best decision I made' as Man City enter key stage in Premier League title race with Arsenal

As City approach the final stretch of the season there is a widespread feeling that Bernardo Silva will be playing his final few games with the club before leaving when his contract expires in June. Guardiola's assistant Pep Lijnders let it slip last week that Bernardo was leaving although the coach said on Friday that the player had not yet told him that was the case.

He told a press conference: "I'm so angry with Bernardo because a month ago I said 'If you take a decision you have to be the first to tell me' and he didn't say to me anything yet. I think the proper one [to announce the decision] must be Bernardo. I said, joking, tell me I deserve it but he didn't tell me so I don't know what's going on."

However, Guardiola did agree that Silva, who is the longest-serving player in his entire coaching career, had been an incredible servant for the club and he said he felt vindicated about naming the Portuguese his club captain at the start of the season.

He told a press conference: "Yes, it was the best decision I made this season. The previous ones have been good too. Everyone is everyone but the captain is simple. If you think that the team comes first, sometimes the politician says something like that – the country comes first but then after it never comes first – but with Bernardo it is what it is. Most of the captains I had, always you have to think what the team requires and not all of them can be possible. Normally it happens in the good moments the team comes first, but in the bad moments is when you have to be, when it's against you personally and you put the team and the club and the organisation first and not all of them were able to do that."