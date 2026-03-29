'People are worried!' - Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe hits back at Spanish press for making surprise claim

The forward has responded to claims in the Spanish media that he is conserving his energy for the upcoming World Cup rather than giving his all for Real Madrid. Speaking in a recent interview with Telefoot, the Frenchman laughed off the narrative that he might sit out club matches to stay fresh for Les Bleus.
"Yes, of course I want to win with Real. In Spain, some people are a bit worried that I won’t play, they think I’ll just go straight to the World Cup (laughs). But it’s extremely important," Mbappe stated. "We’re still competing in La Liga and the Champions League. In the Champions League, we’re going to face a big team (Bayern), probably the most in-form side, and if there’s one team that can beat them, it’s Real Madrid."