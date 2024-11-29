FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

A decade of Pedri! Barcelona 'on the right track' to tie midfield star down to new contract to 2030 as new 'plans' revealed

PedriBarcelonaLaLiga

Barcelona are reportedly on track to tie down Pedri with a new contract until 2030 as the club's new plans have been revealed.

  • Barca are negotiating a new contract with Pedri
  • Remain optimistic that a deal will be reached soon
  • Set to hand a five-year deal extending until 2030
