'Everything I am going to do, it is around Aiden' - Paul Scholes reveals heart-wrenching reason he gave up punditry as Man Utd legend lifts lid on relationship with special needs son

Scholes has three children - Aaron, Alica and Aiden, who at 20 years of age, is the youngest. However, owing to Aiden's autism, Scholes made the decision to step away from his role with TNT Sports after United's European campaign.
As the former midfielder as absent on a Thursday night, it would leave Aiden agitated, so Scholes opted to do less punditry work with TNT Sports and has instead stepped up his appearances on the Overlap's Stick to Football podcast. Scholes took over the role vacated by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.
Scholes though has revealed that the new setup works better for him and his son, who he now spends more time with.