'He doesn't have to run!' - Paul Pogba sensationally tipped to make France's World Cup squad against all odds despite 'physical damage' risk

There will have been a desire on his part to become a centurion, with it appearing to be only a matter of time at one stage before that milestone was reached. Pogba’s career did, however, come off the rails in September 2023.
He was, while taking in a second spell with Serie A giants Juventus, initially suspended from all football-related activity for four years. That sentence was reduced on appeal, but a long-term contract in Turin was ripped up while stuck on the sidelines.
Several months were spent as a free agent before Monaco came calling and offered the Frenchman a route back to his homeland. It took a while for fitness to be rebuilt, with the 32-year-old taking in just three appearances this season.
There is no doubting his ability when performing at the peak of his powers, but will the former Manchester United star ever hit those heights again? Sagna believes anything is possible and refuses to rule out a stunning recall with Les Bleus.