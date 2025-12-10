Paul Pogba wants the world's most expensive camel! Monaco star explains unexpected love for sport after buying stake in Saudi racing team

The French international has never been one to shy away from the spotlight or unconventional career moves, but his latest venture has taken him from the manicured pitches of the Champions League to the dusty tracks of the Middle East. Pogba, currently plying his trade in Ligue 1 with Monaco, has been announced as a strategic investor in Al Haboob, a ground-breaking outfit in the world of camel racing.
While the crossover between elite European football and the traditional Bedouin sport may shock some, the 32-year-old insists he is fully committed to the sport. His interest in the "techniques and strategies" of the race track resulted in hours of online study.