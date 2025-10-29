Ahead of Monaco’s trip to Nantes on Wednesday, Pocognoli said Pogba has been steadily recovering and could be part of the matchday squad in the coming weeks. However, he called for fans to have realistic expectations about his performances, given he has not played for over two years and his glory days at United and Juventus are behind him.

"I said this week would be used to answer some questions about him [Pogba]. Things are going well, and I expect him to be back in the squad in the short term," Pocognoli said.

“I think we'll have to do a process together around Paul. We have to judge him on the player he is now. The Paul of Manchester United or his first era at Juventus, and this is true for any player, that was a few years ago.

“Every player evolves; we'll have to judge him on what he is now, given his background and his age. He still has the technique we know he has, and the pace of matches will give us some insight. His background is different from 10 years ago. It's up to me to stimulate his qualities and the potential he has right now. And I hope to get the most out of it.”