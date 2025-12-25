Paul Pogba told he has no chance of making France's 2026 World Cup squad as Frank Leboeuf delivers brutal 'bring Zinedine Zidane back' putdown to ex-Man Utd midfielder

Deschamps is a big fan of Pogba’s mercurial talents, having seen him play a leading role in Les Bleus’ World Cup triumph of 2018 - with the enigmatic playmaker among the goals in a 4-2 final victory over Croatia.
The now 32-year-old star has endured a tough time since then. He never really lived up to expectations at Old Trafford after rejoining the Red Devils for a record £89 million ($119m) transfer fee in 2016. He retraced steps to Juventus as a free agent in 2022.
Just 12 appearances were taken in for the Bianconeri, on the back of injury struggles, before being stung with a doping ban on the back of a failed test in September 2023. Pogba eventually saw a four-year suspension reduced to 18 months on appeal.
He was released by Juve while taking an enforced break and spent several months as a free agent before agreeing a return to his homeland at Monaco. His debut there was made on November 22, 2025.