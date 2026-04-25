Paul Pogba reveals what he thinks about Kobbie Mainoo as he's asked if England star should LEAVE Man Utd
Revitalised after being snubbed by Amorim
Mainoo's future at Man Utd has undergone a dramatic transformation in 2026. Under former head coach Ruben Amorim, the England international found himself on the periphery, leading to reports that he had requested a loan exit last summer. However, following Amorim's dismissal and the appointment of Carrick as caretaker boss, Mainoo has been reinstated as a central figure in the starting XI. The midfielder’s re-emergence has been a cornerstone of United’s recent form, including a standout performance in a 1-0 win at Chelsea. Carrick has since singled out the youngster for praise, highlighting his maturity and tactical composure - traits that many feel were overlooked during the brief Amorim era.
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Carrick bond may be crucial to Mainoo stay
Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Pogba offered a nuanced take on Mainoo's situation. Having experienced the pressures of the Carrington academy himself, the Frenchman warned that while external interest will be high, Mainoo must evaluate his own "feel" for the club and the manager's trust.
"He played and he’s such a talented, such a talented kid," Pogba explained. "He’s still young. It’s difficult. It’s really difficult. It’s the way how he feels. If he feels that, if he’s good with the manager, if the manager really trusts him, because he’s going to have all the clubs behind him, this is for sure. But I don’t know about his contract, because if he will be a free agent, it will be a different story, I think."
Potential legendary career at Manchester United
Despite the allure of other European giants, Pogba suggested that staying at Old Trafford could lead to legendary status for Mainoo. He highlighted the unique bond between the supporters and academy graduates, urging the teenager to consider the long-term emotional value of his career.
"But, you know, a kid like this, you know, that thinks that he can play and other people think that he can play, his managers pushing him, telling him, you can play in this team, why you don’t play," Pogba added. "That also put this in this kid and he’s like, yeah, I should leave."
"Maybe it’s not the right decision. And it’s really hard for me to say he should leave when he’s so loved by the people at United. He’s such a great player, a big potential and he can do a great career at Manchester United also. So, I don’t know, but I just wish him the best. I don’t know, whatever decision he’s going to take. I just want to see this kid play because it’s enjoyable to see him play."
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Contract breakthrough at Old Trafford
The timing of Pogba’s advice coincides with reports that the Red Devils are on the verge of announcing a major contract extension for Mainoo. The new deal is expected to be a five-year agreement worth approximately £120,000 to £150,000 per week - a significant increase that reflects his elevated status under Carrick. The club is reportedly eager to finalise the paperwork before the end of the current campaign to ward off potential suitors. For the United hierarchy, securing Mainoo is seen as a vital step in rebuilding the squad's identity around homegrown talent following a period of managerial instability.