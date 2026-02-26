Does Paul Pogba have a future at Monaco? Exit rumours addressed after 30 minutes of game time for ex-Man Utd star

Pogba still has a little under 18 months left to run on the deal that he agreed when heading to Stade Louis II. There have, however, been suggestions that said terms could be terminated as Monaco are seeing little return on their investment of faith and funds.
No decision has been made as yet, with Pogba being given the chance to finish the 2025-26 campaign with a flourish and prove that he can recapture the kind of form that once made him the most expensive player on the planet.
Scuro said when asked what the future could hold: “Considering what is going on is a both hands discussion in the summer - if Paul is still willing to keep facing this process, and also on our side, at the right moment, we're going to have this conversation.
“I would say today that both directions can happen by Paul's position or even the club. Now we are focused on giving him the opportunity to be more on the pitch and show that he's still able to play for a few more seasons.”