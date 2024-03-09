Paul Mullin & James McClean are devastating! Wrexham come from behind to beat Morecambe as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's team keep up League Two promotion charge with vital win
James McClean, Paul Mullin and Steven Fletcher all scored to seal a vital three points for Wrexham as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Morecambe.
- Morecambe took early lead vs Wrexham
- Visitors fought back to claim 3-1 win
- Red Dragons stay third in League Two