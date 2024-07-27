Ryan Reynolds Paul Mullin split 2024Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Training to be the next Deadpool' - Ryan Reynolds gets Wrexham striker Paul Mullin's seal of approval as he shows off his guns to promote Deadpool & Wolverine gym equipment auction

WrexhamPaul MullinShowbizLeague One

Wrexham star Paul Mullin endorsed co-owner Ryan Reynolds' pitch to auction gym equipment used in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

  • Reynolds want to auction gym equipment
  • Will donate proceeds to Mullin's charity
  • Wrexham star endorsed co-owner's plea
