Patrick Vieira unveiled as Senegal manager and leaves Sadio Mane out of first squad

Addressing the press, Vieira emphasized that his decision to accept the federation's offer was driven by emotion rather than financial gain, pledging total dedication to meet the nation's high expectations. However, the headline story from his initial selection was the absence of talismanic forward Sadio Mane.

Vieira clarified that the Al-Nassr star was sidelined due to a minor physical setback following a direct phone call between the pair.

"As I told you, I was born here in Dakar. My parents were born in Dakar. My whole family, my history is here in Dakar. And from there, taking this national team is not a new step in my career, it is a homecoming," Vieira stated. Regarding Mane, he added: "Regarding Sadio's absence, whom I spoke to on the phone, he has a physical issue and that is why he will not be with us for this camp, but he surely will be for the next one."