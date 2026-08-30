'Part of the problem' - Michael Carrick told he must urgently replace Man Utd star after dismal display

Man Utd secured an impressive 5-2 victory against Ipswich Town on Sunday, but talkSPORT pundits brutally exposed their defensive frailties once again. Michael Carrick watched his side fall behind early when Leif Davis opened the scoring.

Abdul Fatawu easily bypassed Luke Shaw down the right flank before picking out Davis at the back post. Although Bruno Fernandes inspired a resounding comeback with a hat-trick alongside an own goal from Jacob Greaves and a strike from Bryan Mbeumo, while Chuba Akpom scored a consolation for Ipswich, the opening goal triggered widespread fury regarding Shaw's alarming defensive decline.