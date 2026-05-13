Paraguay squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Paraguay have secured their qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

The South American side have qualified by finishing in the final automatic promotion spot in CONMEBOL qualifying; Paraguay finished sixth, with 28 points, the same number won by Brazil. They finished eight points clear of Bolivia in seventh.

Paraguay have appeared at the World Cup on eight separate occasions, doing so in 1930, 1950, 1958, 1986, 2002, 2006, and 2010.

Their best-ever performance at the competition came in 2010, as Paraguay reached the quarter-finals, bowing out against eventual winners Spain after a 1-0 defeat.

Can they recreate that magic 26 years on?