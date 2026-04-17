'We are the champions!' - Pape Gueye refusing to give up AFCON winner's medal after Senegal stripped of title by CAF

The fallout from the controversial AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco continues to escalate, with Gueye the latest to fire a shot at the governing bodies. Senegal were declared losers by forfeit following a decision by CAF, though the football world now awaits a final verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Despite the administrative ruling, Gueye maintains that the result on the pitch should stand.
The final against Morocco was marred by a temporary walk-off and technical interruptions as Senegal protested a late penalty decision, but the midfielder argues that the resumption of play validated the final outcome.