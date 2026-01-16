'Painful and shameful' - Real Madrid & Vinicius Jr receive apology from Albacete after Copa del Rey shock marred by racist incidents

The second-tier outfit pulled off a monumental upset on Wednesday evening, dumping European giants Real Madrid out of the competition with a thrilling 3-2 victory. However, the magic of the Copa del Rey has once again been tarnished by the spectre of racism amid some abhorrent behaviour of a minority of supporters.
In a strongly worded statement released in the aftermath of the match, Albacete officials admitted they were "pained and ashamed" by the incidents targeting Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian forward, who played the full 90 minutes of the tie, was subjected to a banana being thrown in his direction amid the home team's celebrations. Furthermore, the club acknowledged that "disgusting xenophobic chants" had been directed at the player by a group of fans gathering outside the stadium prior to kick-off.
"It is both painful and shameful that terrible, disgraceful, and reprehensible racist images tarnished a magical night," the club’s official statement read.