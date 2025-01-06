Ousmane Dembele PSG vs. AS MonacoGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Ex-Barcelona star claims Ousmane Dembele is only missing one thing to become a Ballon d'Or contender after 'incredible' PSG winger hits late winner vs Monaco in Trophee des Champions final

O. DembeleParis Saint-GermainParis Saint-Germain vs MonacoMonacoSuper Cup

Former Barcelona winger Ludovic Giuly pointed out one thing that Ousmane Dembele is missing that could make him a Ballon d'Or contender.

  • Dembele scored the winner against Monaco
  • Ex-Barca star praised the PSG winger
  • One thing Dembele needs to become Ballon d'Or contender
