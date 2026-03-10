Former referee Mauro Tonolini shares the AIA's point of view on Open Var, on DAZN, regarding incidents from the 28th matchday of Serie A. All eyes are on Samuele Ricci's handball in the last minute of stoppage time in the Milan-Inter derby.
Open VAR on Milan-Inter, Ricci case: "No doubt about it, it's not a penalty. Like Dumfries' handball, it's different from Bisseck's."
THE RICCI CASE
Tonolini explains: "The incident was correctly assessed on the pitch by Doveri. We were surprised by what we read about the incident, but we have no doubts because his arm remained in line with his body and Ricci even tried to move it away. If the ball had not been hit by his arm, it would have gone to his chest, so it was a normal intervention. I would add that it is more effective to assess certain incidents in real time than in slow motion, which could create doubts that should not exist for us in such a situation. The VAR had no doubts, so there was no need for an on-field review."
COME DUMFRIES
Tonolini then compares Ricci's case with similar incidents: "Let's remember, for example, last year's Napoli-Inter match when Dumfries touched the ball with his arm, but even in that case, it was not a punishable offence because his arm remained within his body outline and, even in that case, if the ball had not hit his arm, it would have ended up on the Inter player's chest. And correctly, in that case too, the handball was not penalised."
DIFFERENT FROM BISSECK
And finally: "Inter-Lazio? In that case, Bisseck increases his body volume, his arm is out of position and without his intervention the ball would have gone through. It's a different situation from Ricci's case, whose intervention was natural and appropriate and he had no intention of increasing his body space."
RICCI: THE REFEREE-VAR DIALOGUE
Below is the audio of the dialogue between the VAR (Abisso) and referee Doveri:
Referee Doveri: "Petto, nothing, nothing, nothing, everything natural."
In the VAR room, they review the incident and within seconds confirm Doveri's decision. "Check completed".
As soon as play stops, the Inter players immediately go to Doveri, who says: "Already checked, nothing!"
The VAR room comments: "Never, never. Try to remove everything. Besides, it's on the body, so it doesn't matter."
THE CASE OF THE "CANCELLED NETWORK" IN CARLOS AUGUSTO