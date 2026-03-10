Goal.com
Open Var, Lecce-Cremonese: "Sozza didn't have a very good day"

Tonolini's analysis of the 28th round of Serie A matches: the spotlight is also on the relegation battle between Salento and Lombardy.

Former referee Mauro Tonolini presents the AIA's point of view on Open Var, on DAZN, regarding incidents from the 28th matchday of Serie A. Among the most heated matches in terms of refereeing incidents is Lecce-Cremonese 2-1, refereed by Sozza, with Di Paolo and Fourneau on VAR and AVAR.

Tonolini starts with the incident contested by Cremonese, a contact between Sanabria and Gaby Jean. "Good, good, there's nothing there," says Sozza live. A version also confirmed by VAR: "Nothing here. This is nothing. Check completed, there's nothing there." Tonolini comments: "In this situation, we have two contacts by Gaby Jean on Sanabria: for us, it remains a contact to be assessed on the pitch and not in the VAR room. The incident, among other things, arose from a free kick awarded to Cheddira that wasn't there. After an excellent Roma-Juventus match, Sozza didn't have a very happy day." 

Tonolini continues his commentary: "Could it have been a penalty? There is definitely more intense contact with the lower body than with the upper body. In our opinion, it should remain a field assessment." 

  • BIANCHETTI-STULIC? CLEAR PENALTY

    There was no doubt, however, about the penalty awarded to Lecce: "Bianchetti on Stulic is a clear penalty. Sozza tries to move to get a better view of the incident: he sees the chest, but in reality it is a clear handball and a clear penalty." 

