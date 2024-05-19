Ollie Watkins beats Cole Palmer & Kevin De Bruyne to Premier League Playmaker of the Season award after inspiring Aston Villa to Champions League qualification
Ollie Watkins has won the Premier League Playmaker of the Season award ahead of Kevin De Bruyne after helping Aston Villa reach the Champions League.
- Watkins win first Playmaker of the Season award
- Beats Kevin De Bruyne to the prestigious prize
- Had 32 goal contributions in the league for Aston Villa