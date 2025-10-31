'This will be irresponsible' - Furious Oliver Glasner takes aim at FA as Crystal Palace face nightmare fixture pile-up

However, in progressing to the quarter-finals of the competition, Palace now face the prospect of five games in the space of just 10 days, and three games across five days, in the lead up to Christmas as the Eagles take on Manchester City on December 14th, Arsenal in the EFL Cup on December 16th and KuPS in the UEFA Conference League on December 18th.
UEFA fixtures cannot be rescheduled, which has already forced the EFL to play the third round ties across a two-week period to accommodate the increase in European matches. And it looks as though they will have to reschedule again in order for Palace to fulfil their fixtures in what is already one of the most hectic periods of the season.
Palace's victory at Liverpool kicked off a run of four games in a nine-day period as the Eagles gear up for meetings with Brentford, AZ Alkmaar and Brighton between now and the international break.