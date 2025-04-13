Mateta GlasnerGetty Images
Tom Ritchie

Oliver Glasner risks clashing with Jean-Philippe Mateta as Crystal Palace boss publicly defends decision to hook his star striker at half-time of Man City loss & says it WASN'T a mistake

Crystal PalaceJ. MatetaO. GlasnerManchester City vs Crystal PalaceManchester CityPremier League

Oliver Glasner refused to admit subbing Jean-Phillipe Mateta at half-time in Crystal Palace's 5-2 loss away at Manchester City was a mistake.

  • Mateta pulled for 'tactical reasons'
  • Glasner admitted switch to 3-5-2 was a mistake
  • Palace threw away two-goal lead
