'That's why he can't play' - Oliver Glasner confirms reason for Daniel Munoz absence as Crystal Palace face Fulham without impressive right-back

Munoz wasn't part of the Palace matchday squad on Sunday afternoon, with the experienced Nathaniel Clyne instead called upon at right wing-back in Glasner's favoured three-man setup. The Colombian wasn't the only first team regular to miss out on a spot in the starting XI at Fulham, with Will Hughes also starting from the bench as Eddie Nketiah came in for a rare start.
Nketiah scored his second league goal of the season on his first start as he featured alongside Yeremy Pino behind Jean-Philippe Mateta in attack. However, it was Munoz's absence that raised eyebrows after the 29-year-old hadn't missed a single minute of game time prior to Sunday's London derby.
And prior to the weekend game at Fulham, Glasner confirmed the reason behind Munoz's absence in west London, which was due to a knee injury.