Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hold face-to-face talks with Manchester United over stunning Old Trafford return as interim manager

Fletcher took charge of his first game as interim boss on Wednesday night as United played out a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Burnley. The Scot will take charge for Sunday's FA Cup third round meeting with Brighton, but his future beyond the all-Premier League tie is in question.
The former midfielder may continue in the role until the end of the season as United wait until the summer before bringing in a permanent replacement for Amorim. And Solskjaer is hoping to take over at Old Trafford for the second time with the Norwegian set for face-to-face talks with United over a sensational return.
Solskjaer, though, is battling with Michael Carrick for the role after the former Middlesbrough boss held preliminary discussions with the United decision makers earlier this week. Carrick met with chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox on Thursday of a potential return to Old Trafford, while Solskjaer will meet with the pair this weekend.