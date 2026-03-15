Official: The 2026 Finalissima between Spain and Argentina has been cancelled. UEFA’s statement explaining the reasons

"With a strong determination to save the event, and despite the understandable difficulties in rescheduling such a high-profile match at such short notice, UEFA explored all viable alternatives, but each proved unworkable for the AFA (the Argentine Football Association, ed.)."

The first option was to stage the match at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on the scheduled date with supporters equally divided in the stadium. This would have ensured a world-class venue, befitting such a prestigious event, but Argentina refused.

The second was to stage the Finalissima over two legs, one at the Bernabéu on 27 March and one in Buenos Aires during an international window prior to Euro 2028 and the Copa América, again offering a 50:50 split for fans at the stadium in Madrid. This option was also rejected.