Official: Scotland confirm the appointment of Sebastien Pocognoli as head coach on a two-year deal
A new era begins for Scotland
According to Sky Sports, Scotland have finalised a two-year deal to make Pocognoli their new head coach on Sunday. Pocognoli takes over from Steve Clarke, who left his post after Scotland suffered an early elimination from the World Cup, managing just one victory in three matches.
The Scottish FA identified Pocognoli as their primary target to revitalize the squad. Pocognoli has been available as a free agent since leaving Monaco in June. Before his spell in France, Pocognoli famously guided Union Saint-Gilloise to their first Belgian league title in 90 years. The Belgian coach also brings familiarity with British football, having played for West Bromwich Albion and Brighton during his playing career.
- AFP
Embracing the passionate fanbase
Upon his official appointment, Pocognoli expressed immense pride in taking charge of the national team. Pocognoli highlighted the legendary enthusiasm of the Scottish fanbase as a major factor in his decision.
Pocognoli said: "It's an honour to be asked to become the head coach of the Scotland national team. When I first heard of the interest, I was immediately excited about the opportunity. Scotland's supporters are famous for their passion - most recently at the World Cup in the USA - and I have experienced it myself as a player for Belgium when we played in 2013. Along with my coaching staff, I will do everything I can to give them a team to be proud of and build on the success that has been achieved already by my predecessor."
Immediate tactical preparations
Pocognoli aims to build upon the foundations left by Clarke and implement his modern tactical approach. Pocognoli acknowledges that time is limited before his first matches on the touchline.
Pocognoli added: "Since negotiations began, I have been doing a lot of research, asking a lot of questions and looking at areas that we can build on. I am hugely excited by the prospect and look forward to working with the players to achieve even more success. We don't have long until the first camp, so the coming weeks will be spent preparing for the UEFA Nations League and putting those plans into action on the training pitch when we meet up next month."
- AFP
What's next for the national team?
Looking ahead, Pocognoli must immediately focus on his debut campaign in the UEFA Nations League next month. Scotland will look to quickly regain competitive momentum under Pocognoli.
The ultimate long-term objective for Pocognoli will be navigating the qualification processes to secure places at the 2028 European Championship and the 2030 World Cup, hoping to establish a consistent presence at major international tournaments.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting