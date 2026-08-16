Official: Scotland confirm the appointment of Sebastien Pocognoli as head coach on a two-year deal

According to Sky Sports, Scotland have finalised a two-year deal to make Pocognoli their new head coach on Sunday. Pocognoli takes over from Steve Clarke, who left his post after Scotland suffered an early elimination from the World Cup, managing just one victory in three matches.

The Scottish FA identified Pocognoli as their primary target to revitalize the squad. Pocognoli has been available as a free agent since leaving Monaco in June. Before his spell in France, Pocognoli famously guided Union Saint-Gilloise to their first Belgian league title in 90 years. The Belgian coach also brings familiarity with British football, having played for West Bromwich Albion and Brighton during his playing career.