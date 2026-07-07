Official: Ex-Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior returns to management as he lands new job almost three months after being sacked by Blues

The club hierarchy, backed by the Arnault family and Red Bull, were deeply impressed by the Englishman's track record and strong leadership qualities. Sporting director Marco Neppe expressed his firm confidence that the manager's demanding, modern style would successfully elevate the team to a higher competitive level.

Regarding the appointment, Neppe said: "Liam Rosenior embodies all the qualities we were looking for. He is a modern, demanding manager, recognised for his ability to develop both individual players and the team as a whole.

"Beyond his tactical expertise, we were particularly impressed by his leadership qualities and his ability to unite a squad around a clear vision. I am convinced that he has everything it takes to succeed at Paris FC, and I wish him every success in this new chapter of his career."

Rosenior expressed his delight to the club's official media: "I'm so happy to be the new coach of Paris FC. I can't wait to get started with the players. I want my team to enjoy playing football, to show and express themselves and play with intensity and enthusiasm. That's what I'm about and hopefully I can bring that to this club."