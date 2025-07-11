'League is very competitive, lots of big names playing here' - NYCFC's new marquee signing Nicolás Fernández Mercau ready for MLS challenge

The Argentine player was sold from Elche to City Group for a reported fee close to $10 million

Nicolás Fernández Mercau helped Elche earn promotion back to LaLiga, Spain’s top division. But after 79 matches with the Los Ilicitanos, he opted for the challenge of moving to MLS. It was a record-breaking transfer for the Spanish side, reported to be higher than $8 million, the previous record sale. For Fernández Mercau, the reasons behind the 25-year-old's move are simple.

"The league is very competitive now. There are a lot of big names playing here. Right now, I belong to New York City, and I need to focus on the team and on myself," Nico told GOAL.

In a league featuring stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Wilfried Zaha, Fernández Mercau is aiming to make a name for himself in the league.

"I think I’ll give my best. Expectations are high. If they trust me, I’ll return that trust on the field," he said.

Moving to one of the most important cities in the world was also a factor in his decision to leave Europe, the Argentine revealed.

"It’s important, yes. I think it’s a beautiful, very big city that has basically everything. But I’m from Buenos Aires, which is also a big city with lots of things going on. So I relate to it easily. I feel very comfortable."

NYCFC's newest star and the club's first designated signing in over two years spoke with GOAL about his decision to leave a La Liga-bound club to join Pascal Jansen's side and what his expectations are for the rest of the season.



