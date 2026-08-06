NWSL unveils 2027 season blueprint: Earliest-ever start, Super Bowl weekend kickoff and seven-week World Cup break

On Wednesday, NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman explained the thinking behind the decision to kick off the season at BMO Stadium on Feb. 11.

"For anyone who's tracking, that is Super Bowl weekend," Berman said. "We have intentionally, again, seeing the success we've had about leaning into the halo of the men's World Cup, used that same thesis for next year. And so next year, for those who don't know, it is an ABC Super Bowl, and because we share a broadcast partner, we will be working closely with ESPN to make sure that the NWSL is woven into the weekend stories. We're very excited about that."

Berman also pointed to the Women's World Cup as an opportunity for the league to build on the increased attention around the sport.

"We know that major tournaments inspire millions of people to follow the sport," she said. "Our schedule allows us to be part of the lead-in and the lead-out of that big moment. Next year presents an opportunity to ensure that our players are ready and that the league is positioned to capitalize on that moment."