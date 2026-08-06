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NWSL unveils 2027 season blueprint: Earliest-ever start, Super Bowl weekend kickoff and seven-week World Cup break
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NWSL's earliest-start ever
The 2027 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season will officially kick off Feb. 11 in Los Angeles. The location and timing are no coincidence, with the Super Bowl taking place that same weekend at SoFi Stadium in Southern California.
The league hopes to maximize its visibility during one of the biggest weekends on the American sports calendar. The earlier start also allows the NWSL to better accommodate the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will take place in Brazil in June and July.
- Getty Images Sport
Super Bowl weekend and a World Cup year
On Wednesday, NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman explained the thinking behind the decision to kick off the season at BMO Stadium on Feb. 11.
"For anyone who's tracking, that is Super Bowl weekend," Berman said. "We have intentionally, again, seeing the success we've had about leaning into the halo of the men's World Cup, used that same thesis for next year. And so next year, for those who don't know, it is an ABC Super Bowl, and because we share a broadcast partner, we will be working closely with ESPN to make sure that the NWSL is woven into the weekend stories. We're very excited about that."
Berman also pointed to the Women's World Cup as an opportunity for the league to build on the increased attention around the sport.
"We know that major tournaments inspire millions of people to follow the sport," she said. "Our schedule allows us to be part of the lead-in and the lead-out of that big moment. Next year presents an opportunity to ensure that our players are ready and that the league is positioned to capitalize on that moment."
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Full schedule
Following tradition, the NWSL calendar will officially begin with the Challenge Cup on Feb. 6, five days before the regular season kicks off.
The 30-game regular-season schedule will also feature a seven-week pause to accommodate the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.
Here are the key dates for the 2027 NWSL season:
Date
Event
Feb. 6
NWSL Challenge Cup
Feb. 11
NWSL regular season begins
June 7-13
CBA-mandated break
June 24-July 25
2027 FIFA Women's World Cup international break
Oct. 31
NWSL Decision Day
Nov. 5-14
NWSL playoffs
- NWSL
Last year with 16 teams
The 2027 season will mark the final year with 16 teams in the NWSL, with expansion franchises in Atlanta and Columbus set to join in 2028, bringing the league to 18 clubs.
"We'll be adding teams 17 and 18 in 2028," Berman told select media members Wednesday. "And in order for us to maintain the quality of the play and our game, we have to continue to prioritize the source of talent both domestically and internationally. And that will continue to be a core part of our fundamental strategy."
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