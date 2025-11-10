NWSL on ESPN scores 61 percent increase in viewership for the 2025 regular season

The 17-match schedule broadcast across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes averaged 228,000 viewers (P2+), a sharp increase from 141,000 during the 2024 season - the NWSL’s inaugural year on ESPN.

This surge reflects the broader rise in women’s sports viewership across ESPN platforms, joining record-setting audiences for both the WNBA and NCAA Women’s Basketball. The league’s partnership with presenting sponsor Ally has further bolstered its media presence, ensuring consistent visibility across multiple broadcast and streaming outlets.