NWSL Championship: The case for how Trinity Rodman, Tara McKeown and Gift Monday can beat Gotham FC

Tara McKeown took home the 2025 NWSL Defender of the Year award, being instrumental in leading the Spirit's backline all season. She had a total of 140 clearances, 55 interceptions, and 44 blocks so far. She's also been in this position before, being a critical defender during the playoffs last year, too.

McKeown's chemistry with the rest of her backline is obvious and one of the reasons they are going to be challenging to break down. Aubrey Kingsbury has been the tried and true keeper for the Spirit, and her calm presence keeps the entire team organized and in line. English international defender Esme Morgan has been a threat both on the attack and in the back, showcasing the versatility on the team. An important factor of this Spirit squad is the way they play defense all over the field. The defense truly starts with the attacking group, who put endless pressure on the ball and set the tone.

Hershfelt is bullish in the midfield and won't let anyone through unscathed.

From top to bottom, the Spirit have made their case as a shutdown team and even with the star power up top, the pride is in the defense and will be crucial as they look to take home the 2025 NWSL Championship.