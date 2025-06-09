Portugal hero Nuno Mendes revels in 'cancelling out' Lamine Yamal as PSG star keeps Barcelona wonderkid quiet in Portugal's Nations League triumph over Spain
Portugal’s Nuno Mendes has claimed that he ‘cancelled out’ Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal during the Nations League final win.
- Lamine Yamal 'cancelled out' by Mendes in Portugal win
- Mendes claims Dembele better positioned for Ballon d'Or
- Spain superstar goes missing in the Nations League final