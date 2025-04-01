'Nuno has to be Manager of the Season!' - Nottingham Forest boss backed for gong ahead of Liverpool's Arne Slot as Champions League dream inches closer
Nuno Espirito Santo deserves to win Manager of the Season ahead of Liverpool boss Arne Slot, according to Shaun Wright-Phillips.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Forest chasing Champions League qualification
- Nuno has also guided club into FA Cup semi-finals
- Slot set to win Premier League title at Anfield