Nottingham Forest & Celtic handed tough Europa League ties as knockout round play-off draw confirmed

The draw for the Europa League knockout round play-offs has thrown up significant challenges for the remaining British representatives who failed to secure an automatic top-eight finish in the league phase. While Premier League high-flyers Aston Villa can watch on comfortably having already booked their place in the last 16, both Forest and Celtic must navigate a treacherous play-off round to keep their continental dreams alive.
The two-legged ties are scheduled to take place on 19 and 26 February, with the pressure firmly on to reach the business end of the tournament. For Celtic, the task is to dismantle a disciplined German side, while Forest must prepare for one of the most hostile atmospheres in world football. The draw also mapped out the potential pathways to the quarter-finals, revealing that a victory for Celtic could set up a nostalgic and emotionally charged reunion with Porto, the side that broke their hearts in Seville over two decades ago.