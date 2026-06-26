‘In that top list’ - How does Nottingham Forest legend Brian Clough compare to modern day managers as Pep Guardiola vs Sir Alex Ferguson debate rages?

Glittering rolls of honour have been assembled by iconic figures from Spain, Scotland, Portugal and Italy. Their respective CVs include domestic title wins in the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and La Liga, alongside an enviable collection of Champions League triumphs.

GOAT discussions continue to rumble on, with Catalan hero Guardiola deciding to walk away from Manchester City after a decade of loyal service at the Etihad Stadium that delivered 20 trophy wins.

He is, rather inevitably, being pitted against ex-United manager Ferguson - who collected 13 Premier League crowns and a couple of Champions League wins across his memorable reign at Old Trafford. Geographical rivalry is being added to the mix there.

It is, however, important to note that some of the very best to ever do it were making headlines long before the English top-flight was rebranded in 1992. From Herbert Chapman to Bill Shankly via Matt Busby and Bob Paisley, it is almost impossible to make cross-generational assessments.