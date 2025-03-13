GOAL takes a look at five of MLS' most underperforming squads, examining why and how things are going wrong to begin 2025

Three weeks into the MLS season, there are clear frontrunners at the top. The Columbus Crew are unbeaten, as Wilfried Nancy's men continue to impress, while Inter Miami joins them among the East elite. The Vancouver Whitecaps and Philadelphia Union, however, are the only teams to win their opening three games of the season as both unexpectedly surge.

Opposite, at the bottom of the standings though, three teams sit without a point: Sporting Kansas City, CF Montreal, and... reigning champions, LA Galaxy. Two others, the New England Revolution and the Portland Timbers, are struggling mightily as well.

All five teams, in their own way, were looking to build off positive momentum from the 2025 offseason. So far though, it's been nothing short of woeful, and they've become the not-so-fantastic-five.

Article continues below

GOAL examines how and why this group, in particular, is struggling to begin the campaign.