'This is not my football' - Barcelona star gives shock verdict on Hansi Flick's style of play despite winning three trophies with Catalan giants last season

Wojciech Szczesny may have helped Barcelona to a historic domestic treble last season, but the veteran goalkeeper isn’t a fan of the ultra-attacking approach under new manager Hansi Flick. The 35-year-old admitted the system doesn’t suit him, as his aging legs have to do a lot of work in behind a uber-high defensive line commandeered by the likes of Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez.