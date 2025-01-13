'It's not my decision' - Pep Guardiola won't block Kyle Walker's Man City exit as he backs AC Milan-linked defender to keep playing at top level for another four years
Pep Guardiola will not block Kyle Walker from heading through the exits at Manchester City, admitting that a call on his future is “not my decision”.
- Veteran full-back seeking new challenge
- Linked with move to Serie A heavyweights
- Switch could happen during January window