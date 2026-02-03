'That's not his job!' - Harry Kane told to 'focus on his strengths' by ex-Bayern Munich boss after Bundesliga leaders' latest slip-up

Magath said of Kompany’s side allowing collective standards to slip: “The Bayern team's momentum is currently lacking. FC Bayern impressed in the first half of the season because they were so dominant. They had everything under control and you never had the feeling that anything could go wrong. Since the winter break, that dominance has disappeared. You could see that against HSV.”
He went on to say of a team that are “not only conceding goals, but actually getting into trouble”: “It's never good for a team when they're unchallenged at the top and have no opponents left. That's when you become complacent.”
Magath was also disappointed to see Bayern players speak out against the match officials when dropping two points at Hamburg. Kane was among those to air his grievances, saying that the referee was “not at this level”, while Josip Stanisic branded Harm Osmers “catastrophic”.
Magath said of that post-game whinging: “This complaining from the players is unnecessary. It wasn't an unfair game. FC Bayern shouldn't complain about getting too many boos against them in the Bundesliga. Most of the time, the boos are in Bayern's favor. People look for faults everywhere but themselves.”