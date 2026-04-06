'We are not happy' - Romelu Lukaku warned 'there will be consequences' for Napoli snub as director addresses feud with striker

Lukaku faces a daunting task to regain the trust of Napoli’s hierarchy following a controversial absence from training during the recent international break. After withdrawing from the Belgium national team squad, the 31-year-old striker reportedly ignored multiple club call-backs to return from his homeland, prompting Napoli to issue an official statement regarding his failure to report for team sessions.
The forward clarified his situation and insisted he would not turn his back on the reigning Italian champions, but it appears his emotional plea has done little to persuade the club to let him off the hook.