'I'm the best!' - Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper issues defiant message to Bundesliga club and casts doubt on future
Borussia Dortmund's Diant Ramaj has declared he will not return to the German club just to be second choice goalkeeper next season.
- Ramaj makes bold statement after impressive spell with Copenhagen
- German goalkeeper not interested in a backup role at Dortmund
- Calls himself the 'best goalkeeper of the young generation'