'He's changed' - Roberto Martinez explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is 'not bothered' about hitting 1,000 goal target

Ronaldo was on target again for Al-Nassr last time out as Jorge Jesus's side beat Al-Najma 5-0 to make it nine wins in a row. The 41-year-old now has 965 goals to his name and has shown few signs of slowing down despite being in the twilight of his career. Ronaldo has previously insisted he wants to score 1,000 goals before hanging up his illustrious boots.

He said at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai in December: "It's hard to continue playing, but I am motivated. My passion is high and I want to continue.

"My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going. You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number [1,000 goals] that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries."