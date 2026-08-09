'I am not becoming anyone's meme!' - Kyle Walker vows to bounce back with Burnley after relegation

After suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, Walker is preparing for his first Championship campaign in 15 years. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Walker admitted that dropping out of the top tier was difficult to process, but he feels an obligation to help Burnley bounce back.

Walker started his rise to stardom during a loan spell at QPR in the 2010-11 season, which prepared him for a trophy-laden career at Tottenham and Manchester City. Despite winning 17 major trophies, Walker is eager to conquer the second tier once again. He feels a deep responsibility to deliver for the fans and his team-mates.