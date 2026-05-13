Norway squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

It'll be a little more than 20 years since Norway last competed at a men's World Cup by the time they take to the field in the 2026 edition.

The Scandinavian nation's last appearance at FIFA's showpiece competition came in 1998, when they were eliminated in the last 16 by Italy. However, with Erling Haaland leading the line and a number of other quality players in the supporting cast, the Norwegians stormed through the qualification process with eight wins from eight games to reach the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico with ease.

Manager Stale Solbakken has been able to get the best out of arguably Norway's finest generation of players ever and the team will be dark horses in North America, with a deep run into the knockout stages the aim for the Nordic country.

They'll first have to come through a challenging Group I which currently includes France, Senegal and Iraq, but with the large pool of attacking talent at their disposal, a hardworking central core and players with plenty of confidence - especially those at Bodo/Glimt who enjoyed a wonderful Champions League campaign - the Norwegians shouldn't fear any team they will come up against in the summer.