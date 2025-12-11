Noni Madueke throws down gauntlet to Champions League and Premier League rivals as Arsenal maintain perfect European record with 3-0 Club Brugge victory

Madueke’s first goal was the kind that can transform a player’s trajectory. Picking up the ball on the right flank, he powered past one defender, brushed aside another and unleashed a ferocious strike that cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar. His second was far simpler. When Martin Zubimendi curled a measured cross into the six-yard box, Madueke ghosted in unmarked to nod home from close range. Two goals, two contrasting finishes, and a display that confirmed his growing influence within this Arsenal side. Moments later, Gabriel Martinelli, perhaps inspired by the heroics unfolding on the opposite wing, carved out a sensational effort of his own. After a fortuitous ricochet, the Brazilian burst forward and curled an unstoppable strike into the far corner, sealing the victory in style.
The victory, Arsenal’s sixth in six group-stage games, places them firmly atop the league phase standings. Opta’s supercomputer now gives them a 95.2 per cent chance of finishing first and rates them as outright tournament favourites with a 23.3 per cent probability of lifting the trophy. Arsenal could have added more. Their control was total as Brugge rarely threatened and Arteta’s men looked every bit the title contenders their numbers suggest.