Non-league match abandoned at half-time after referee targeted with alleged sexist abuse

A Northern Premier League clash between AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Coventry Sphinx had to be abandoned at half-time after a female referee was allegedly targeted with sexist abuse on the pitch. AFC Rushden later released a statement condemning the act, which read: "A comment of a sexist nature was allegedly directed toward the female match official towards the end of the first half. Attempts to identify the individual were unsuccessful. We are deeply concerned and disappointed that such behaviour has occurred at one of our matches. Discriminatory language or actions of any kind have absolutely no place within our community club or the wider football community."
Home side Coventry Sphinx too released a statement, which read: "We will undertake an investigation into the incident and will respond to any queries received from the league and the FA."